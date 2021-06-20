School Asks Student To Remove Sweatshirt With 'Positive Message'

A couple in St. Charles County stated that their son was threatened with suspension if he wore his ‘Virginity Rocks’ sweatshirt to school again.

Speaking to News 4,13-year-old Londyn Piglowski stated that he was given the ‘Virginity Rocks' sweatshirt by his friend, Davis, as a gift for his birthday. Piglowski, who is in seventh grade, said that they got the idea for the sweatshirt from Danny Duncan, a popular YouTuber who sells apparel with the same message.

According to Piglowski, he was pulled out of class on Monday by his social studies teacher, and taken to the principal’s office.

He said, “He said it was a little bit borderline for the school and he told me to take it off or flip it inside or else they would have to take action. I didn’t think this was bad so whenever they told me to take it off I was like why am I taking this off because it’s a positive message?”

Piglowski agreed to take off his sweatshirt. However, his mom said that he was threatened with suspension if he wore it again. Piglowski stated that his friend did not face similar repercussions for wearing the same sweatshirt.

Todd Piglowski, Londyn's dad, stated that the district went overboard with how they handled the situation.

“They teach sex ed," he said. “How can you teach it but then say hey let’s not have it on a sweatshirt?"

Clothing with statements advocating immoral, illegal, sexual, or violent behavior are not allowed by the district's dress code.

“This is a message saying you know they’re good with being virgins I guess, you know, no sex, so isn’t that what these schools are trying to educate these kids of not doing," Todd said.

The Wentzville School District released a statement to News 4:

“The District’s policy regarding student dress provides opportunities for our administrators to address student attire that is potentially disruptive to the educational environment. We routinely have conversations with students around attire that may be inappropriate and by and large, our students and families work with our staff to address any concerns.”

Sources: WQAD8