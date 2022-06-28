School Administrator Bans Flag At School, So Fed Up Students Arrive In A Caravan Of The Stars And Stripes

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Tuesday, Franklin County High School students displayed American flags on their cars in unity following an administrator’s order to remove them.

One parent said: “My son called me from school saying that he saw an administrator around his truck and is now being called to the office.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to the mother, her son and two of his friends were told to stop flying the flags on their trucks because it was potentially “offensive” and “disruptive.”

That evening, school principal Jon Crutchfield called her.

“He has apologized to the boys and told them that it is not against the rules to fly their flag on their truck. Apparently, it was a big misunderstanding that should have never gotten this far,” she said.

Franklin County Public Schools Administration has yet to comment on the matter.

Sources: BTW21