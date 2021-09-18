Sad HIV Update In Case Of Nurse Who Impregnated Comatose Woman Who Later Gave Birth

The truth about one nurse has come forward, and it is utterly shocking. He was working at a long-term care facility when he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient. The female patient became pregnant and later gave birth to the product of the rape at the facility in Phoenix, Arizona. When the truth got out about who committed the sexual assault, the former nurse was caught but has refused to submit to the testing to discover if he carried HIV or any other sexually transmitted diseases.

But the Court Commission Roger Hartsell issued an order that demanded Nathan Sutherland take a test to see if he carried STDs including HIV. He refused to accept the issue to take the test and asked the court to reconsider forcing him to take the perfunctory STD test

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The reason that Sutherland is refusing to take the test is that he and his attorney Edwin Molina believe that taking the test is a violation of his privacy and is an example of an unreasonable search and seizure.

The reason that Molina believes that his client should resist the directive to take the test is that authorities have no probable cause that his client has any sexually transmitted diseases, let alone HIV.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nevertheless, authorities want Sutherland to take the test. They say he was working as a nurse at the Hacienda HealthCare facility when he sexually assaulted the 29-year-old victim who later fell pregnant.

Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Now it is up to the courts to prove to a jury that he is guilty of what they say he is guilty of.

Following his arrest and the accusation that he committed rape while working as a nurse, Sutherland has forfeited his nursing license. Even if he is acquitted of all charges, it will be hard for him to return to work as a nurse. He may not even want to because of the trouble he’s faced.

The reason that Sutherland came under fire for this charge is that authorities looked at DNA from all the male workers at the facility and were able to match the baby’s with Sutherland’s.

That very day, police arrested Sutherland. Because Sutherland did not volunteer his DNA for the test, the investigators had to get a court order to force the man to give up his sample. He was booked at Maricopa County Jail that very day but was released on a cash bond payment of $500,000.

Because he is the prime suspect in the case, Sutherland is required to wear an electronic bracelet while he is out on bail.

The victim was referred to as “an incapacitated adult.” She gave birth, and the baby is doing “quite well.”

Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams told KTAR that “the investigation was, and still is, the highest priority of our police department.”

Chief Williams announced Sutherland’s arrest along with the mayor. It is not clear if he has other victims as he said, “We may not know how many times this occurred.”

Sources: ABC 15