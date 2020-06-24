Russian Nurse Allegedly Suspended From Hospital For Violating 'Uniform Requirements'

A nurse working in Tula Regional Clinical Hospital, 100 miles south of Moscow, received disciplinary action after she showed up in the hospital’s all-male coronavirus patient wing dressed in only her underwear underneath the see-through PPE gown.

The unidentified nurse apparently told her managers that she was “too hot” to wear clothing underneath the vinyl gown. The incident went public after a local news outlet, Tula Pressa, reported it.

Apparently, there were “no complaints” from the patients, but the hospital chiefs punished the nurse for “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing.” She claimed that she was not aware that her underwear was visible through the PPE.

The regional health ministry confirmed that “a disciplinary sanction was applied to the nurse of the infectious diseases department who violated [uniform] requirements,” but did not elaborate on the details of the disciplinary measure.

The hospital’s administration had originally claimed that the nurse, who is in her 20s, was wearing “lingerie,” but later stated that the two-piece was most likely a “swimming suit.”

The article received a number of comments, with Sergey Ratnikov writing: “At least someone has a sense of humor in this gloomy, gloomy reality.”

Marina Astakhova said, “Well done, she raised the mood of the patients.”

Valery Kapnin wrote, “Why punish the nurse? You need to reward her. Seeing this outfit, no one wants to die.”

As of Wednesday, Russia had approximately 309,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nearly 3,000 deaths.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post