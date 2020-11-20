Rudy Giuliani Turns Heads Over 'Compromising' Scene In New 'Borat' Film

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was filmed falling for a prank featuring Sacha Baron Cohen, as part of the soon-to-be-released Borat sequel.

In a copy of the film obtained by NBC News, Giuliani is with a young woman posing as a reporter, part of a prank set up by Cohen. The two are seen heading into a hotel bedroom for drinks – the woman having invited Giuliani – following the conclusion of what Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, believed was a real interview about the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump’s response.

Giuliani, 76, is seen trying to remove his microphone with the “reporter’s” help.

Giuliani is seen reclining on a bed before putting his hand down his pants and moving it around for a few seconds as 24-year-old Maria Bakalova, the actress playing Borat's teenage daughter, stands in front of him.

The film, titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Giuliani and the woman, who are being recorded by what seem like hidden cameras, are interrupted by Cohen, who bursts into the room shouting: "She's 15. She's too old for you!" Cohen is in his Borat persona.

Giuliani sits up abruptly and seems startled by Cohen’s presence, who is wearing a pink outfit that closely resembles lingerie.

Giuliani asks: "Why are you dressed like this?"

"She's my daughter. Please, take me instead," Cohen-as-Borat responds.

"I don't want you," Giuliani says and leaves the hotel room.

The context of the film suggested that Giuliani had no reason to believe that the “reporter” was underage. However, he still did not respond to text messages requesting a comment.

