Skip to main content

Robber Pulls Out Gun At Missouri Liquor Store, Doesn't Realize Cashier Did 4 Tours In Iraq

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the pandemic.

Robbery victims know that it’s easy to get scared and give in to the robber’s demands, especially when they are armed. However, one robber learned that some victims don’t always follow this unwritten script.

In Marionville, Missouri, a man walked into a liquor store where 54-year-old Jon Lewis Alexander was working. The would-be robber waltzed into the door with a cigarette dangling from his lips, puffing smoke.

Immediately noticing the man, Alexander told him that smoking wasn’t allowed inside the store. Alexander later stated that the man just looked him straight in the eye and drew in another puff like he was an action movie villain.

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

The thug then demanded that Alexander give him all of the money, and started to raise his pistol, not knowing that Alexander was a military veteran. Thanks to his years of training, Alexander was able to move faster than the crook, cover his gun, pull out his own pistol, and point it at the man’s face.

Alexander remembers telling the criminal to get out of the store before he blew his head off, and a moment passed between them. Eventually, the robber backed away from the counter and headed for the door.

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

A long career in the military -- a corrections officer, a private investigator, and four tours in Iraq -- led to Alexander’s quick and cool reaction. He stated that due to his extensive exposure to danger and weapons, the robber didn’t bug him very much.

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

Photo Credit: Blue Tanner TV

His background saved not just his own life, but the gunman’s as well, as Alexander stated that he couldn’t shoot the thief if his weapon was pointed away. Jeannine Dawson, the owner of the Beer 30 store Alexander works in, said she knew about his background but was still astounded by his actions when she viewed the surveillance video. 

Sources: Daily News

Popular Video

Related Articles

robber
Society

Robber Pulls Out Gun At Missouri Liquor Store, Doesn't Realize Cashier Did 4 Tours In Iraq

sign
Society

Restaurant Owner Sparks National Debate Over 'Controversial' Political Sign

ticket
Social

Woman Calmly Accepts Ticket From Officers And Goes Home, Later Gets Unexpected Knock On Her Door

sheriff
Society

Student Punches Sheriff's Deputy In The Face, Deputy Fights Back With A Few Punches Of His Own

farmer
Social

Farmer Sprays Oscar Winning Actress & Other Protesters With Manure After They Refuse To Leave

rapist
Crime

Rapist Collapses After Learning What He May Have Contracted From His Victim

bully
Society

Bully Suckerpunches Cheerleader Who Doesn't Want To Fight, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

billboard
Society

'Vulgar' Billboard Sparks Controversy In Maryland County