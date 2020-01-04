Retired Teacher's Letter To Parents Sparks Controversy

Teaching is an exciting career, but on the other hand, being a teacher is not for the faint-hearted. A teacher has to pledge allegiance to a certain set of rules, including treating children right. To some extent, they have to affirm their allegiance with documents related to the teaching career.

An assistant professor, Jennifer Rich, says that there must be open discourse for democracy to thrive. This can easily be explained by a letter by a retired teacher, which has gone viral over the years.

In her letter, the ex-teacher, Lisa Roberson, explained that parents had the biggest role to play in the lives of their children and not teachers. She quoted, "As a retired teacher, I am sick of people who know nothing about public schools or have not been in a classroom recently deciding how to fix our education system."

In addition, she adds that teachers are forced to provide learning materials to children from their pockets, including pencils. Yet these children are wearing clothes to school that are way more expensive than those of their own teachers. Who is to blame for their lack of learning materials?

Roberson's point of view was that the majority of parents were ignorant. It did not matter to them what happened between students and teachers, and no wonder they did not take time to talk to the teachers. They are neither aware of whether or not their children have done their homework. She says that things will only change if parents take up their responsibilities.

However, not every reader of the letter agreed with Roberson’s views. She’s been viewed as judgmental and a majority cite that every teacher must learn to reach out to parents through a holistic approach. A majority were happy that she was a retired teacher.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Facebook/Tony Flowers