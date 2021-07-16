Restaurant Owner Goes Off On Customers Over Women's 'Inappropriate Behavior'

A Black restaurant owner in Dallas has sparked controversy after he scolded a group of mostly Black women when one of them began twerking at the booth. The video of the incident made the rounds on social media, sparking support for his actions as well as admonishment. However, he has defended his actions.

The incident occurred at TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails – which opened 5 months ago. Kevin Kelley, the owner, stated that multiple women stood and began dancing on their chairs, against a glass wall.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

An outraged Kevin began scolding the women, and was caught on several cameras walking up to one of the twerking women and shutting her down.

Another video caught Kevin scolding the women, sparking criticism from some.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He maintained that he did not want to see that type of behavior in his restaurant, and if they did not like it, they were welcome to leave.

Speaking on "TMZ Live" on Monday, Kevin stated that he had a problem with twerking happening in his establishment, and stated that there was a time and place for that type of dancing.

In his rant at the restaurant, Kevin referenced "classy and nice Black women" at his restaurant, which sparked the backlash – with many disputing his insinuation that twerking doesn't fit that description.

Kevin apologized for using profanity when he scolded the women, but has doubled down on his stance on twerking.

Sources: TMZ