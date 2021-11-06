Restaurant 'Forced' To Close Over Backlash For Asking Server To Remove 'Political' Face Mask

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A Sonoma County restaurant sparked controversy after a former employee was let go for refusing to take off her Black Lives Matter face mask.

The restaurant has been closed indefinitely following rumors of a planned protest, with restaurant officials citing concern over the safety of their employees.

Kimi Stout, a former employee at the Girl and The Fig restaurant in Sonoma Plaza, wore a Black Lives Matter mask and refused to remove it even after she was threatened with dismissal.

She said: “I was not fired. I was not told that I could not work there anymore but I was told if I cannot change my mask, I would not be allowed to work there and that was an absolute deal-breaker for me. Showing support for marginalized lives is far more important than a uniform policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She stated that a customer complaint led to a change in the restaurant’s dress code, and took to social media to express her frustration.

Restaurant officials held a virtual press conference to address the issue.

“We believe in professionalism and I believe the dress code is a huge method of supporting that and helping our staff provide that experience,” John Toulze, the president of the company, said.

He added that the restaurant supports Black Lives Matter but that verbal attacks on employees were unacceptable.

“The inaccuracies and false claims are leading to character attacks on our staff and management team. Even our families and children. It’s disturbing and disheartening. It’s been devastating to our business. We have prided ourselves on being diverse and inclusive and supporting our community because we are a piece of it,” he said.

Stout stated that she was disappointed to hear about the threats, and that her intention was to highlight the issue of racial equality.

“The whole point of Black Lives Matter is not violence, the complete antithesis of that so it’s sad to me that a few violent detractors have distracted from this message and turn a peaceful legal and civil protest into something that is scary,” she said.

She added that she had not been contacted by her former employer since September, but several of her coworkers did reach out to express their support and disappointment that she was no longer working.

Sources: KRON4