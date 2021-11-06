Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Publish date:

Restaurant 'Forced' To Close Over Backlash For Asking Server To Remove 'Political' Face Mask

Author:
Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America. 

A Sonoma County restaurant sparked controversy after a former employee was let go for refusing to take off her Black Lives Matter face mask.

The restaurant has been closed indefinitely following rumors of a planned protest, with restaurant officials citing concern over the safety of their employees.

Kimi Stout, a former employee at the Girl and The Fig restaurant in Sonoma Plaza, wore a Black Lives Matter mask and refused to remove it even after she was threatened with dismissal.

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

She said: “I was not fired. I was not told that I could not work there anymore but I was told if I cannot change my mask, I would not be allowed to work there and that was an absolute deal-breaker for me. Showing support for marginalized lives is far more important than a uniform policy.”

She stated that a customer complaint led to a change in the restaurant’s dress code, and took to social media to express her frustration.

Restaurant officials held a virtual press conference to address the issue.

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

“We believe in professionalism and I believe the dress code is a huge method of supporting that and helping our staff provide that experience,” John Toulze, the president of the company, said.

He added that the restaurant supports Black Lives Matter but that verbal attacks on employees were unacceptable.

“The inaccuracies and false claims are leading to character attacks on our staff and management team. Even our families and children. It’s disturbing and disheartening. It’s been devastating to our business. We have prided ourselves on being diverse and inclusive and supporting our community because we are a piece of it,” he said.

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Photo Credit: NBC Bay Area

Stout stated that she was disappointed to hear about the threats, and that her intention was to highlight the issue of racial equality.

“The whole point of Black Lives Matter is not violence, the complete antithesis of that so it’s sad to me that a few violent detractors have distracted from this message and turn a peaceful legal and civil protest into something that is scary,” she said.

She added that she had not been contacted by her former employer since September, but several of her coworkers did reach out to express their support and disappointment that she was no longer working.

Sources: KRON4

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

mask
Society

Restaurant 'Forced' To Close Over Backlash For Asking Server To Remove 'Political' Face Mask

attendant
Society

Flight Attendant Loses Her 57 Year Career For Allegedly 'Stealing' A Carton Of Milk

jill
Politics

Jill Biden Turns Heads Over 'Inappropriate' Outfit While Departing Air Force One

driver
Society

4-Year-Old Walks 5 Blocks In Pouring Rain At 3 am, Tells Driver Her 'Need' After Boarding Bus

Unemployed Woman Living Off Government Benefits Has Special Request For Taxpayers Promo Image
Society

Woman Living Off Government Benefits Sparks Controversy With Special Request For Taxpayers

11-Year-Old Boy Opens Up About Why He Murdered 4-Year-Old In Cold Blood Promo Image
Society

11-Year-Old Boy Opens Up About Why He Murdered 4-Year-Old ‘In Cold Blood’

License Plate Contains Secret Message (Photo) Promo Image
Society

California License Plate With ‘Secret Message’ Turns Heads Online

bill
Society

Bill Cosby Under Fire Over The T-Shirt He Wore While Leaving Prison