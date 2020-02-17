Restaurant Fires Two Employees For Refusing To Serve Officer, Manager Defends Her Actions

At around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, a uniformed Roxboro officer walked into Cook Out to order a meal. He was denied service by two employees working at the fast food restaurant.

According to Roxboro Police Chief David Hess, the officer was on duty at the time of the incident.

A Cook Out employee, Kinston Leake, said, “You’re supposed to serve everybody. It’s Cook Out, come on now.”

Taren Woods, the manager on duty that morning, said, “I didn’t know nothing — that it was that serious until the next day I heard the cashier got fired because she didn’t take the cop’s order.”

Woods confirmed that the cashier refused to serve the officer.

The cashier had then asked a second employee to step in, which is allowed under company policy.

When the second employee took over, the officer asked what had happened to the first cashier, and then walked away.

Woods stated that at the time, she was in the back and had no idea what had happened.

Woods learnt that she was fired after she came to work on Friday. She had worked at the restaurant for 10 years.

She said, “He told me he had to let me go because I didn’t take control of the situation, saying how I should have gone outside to take the cop’s order. Mind you it was midnight and policy states that we’re not allowed outside the building after 9:45. So why would I go outside to chase down a cop.”

The incident was shared on Facebook in a number of posts. Some blamed the cashier and the manager.

She said, “It is frustrating because it’s a lie. And they got all this stuff stirred up. And I lost my job and I got four kids and it’s Christmas time. So yeah, that’s not fair at all.”

Cook Out has not responded to requests for a statement.

Chief Hess stated that his office never asked for the employees to be fired. That was Cook Out’s independent decision.

