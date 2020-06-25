Restaurant Apologizes After Black Mom And Son Denied Service Over 'Dress Code Violation'

On Monday, the Atlas Restaurant Group apologized to a Black boy and his mother after they were denied service at Ouzo Bay, with management citing dress code violation.

However, a video of the encounter was posted on Instagram, and it showed the restaurant employee telling the mother that her son’s outfit violated the restaurant’s dress code policy which bans athletic shorts. The video panned to a white child wearing similar clothing, who had been served at the restaurant. The mother then repeatedly asked the employee why the white child was allowed to dine at the restaurant while her son was barred.

The Atlas Restaurant Group claimed that it was “sickened” by the incident, and that it shouldn’t have happened.

The company’s statement read: “This difficult situation does not represent who or what Atlas Restaurant Group stands for. While dress codes across Atlas properties are the result of ongoing input from customers, in no way are they intended to be discriminatory. That said, this past weekend’s incident at Ouzo Bay clearly serves as a moment we will learn from and create change.”

According to the statement, the manager in the video was placed on “indefinite leave.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS Baltimore