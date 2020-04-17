Residents Heartbroken After Vandals Allegedly Destroy 9/11 Memorial

A week after Plymouth Rock and other landmarks were spray-painted with red graffiti, a police statue at the Plymouth’s 9/11 memorial was toppled and severely damaged on Sunday.

Residents woke up on Sunday morning to the sight of shattered lights and the toppled statue, whose head had broken off.

Former Plymouth Selectman Richard Quintal had created the memorial 15 years ago after taking out a second mortgage.

He told WSTM, “It’s to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives.”

The memorial feature granite pillars which has the names of the 9/11 victims engraved on it, statues of a fireman and a policeman, as well as a steel beam from the World Trade Center. Quintal promised to maintain the memorial for as long as he was able to.

He goes to the memorial every day.

After learning of the destruction, he said, “At first, I was very angry, and then after I was heartbroken, naturally.”

This police statue was the second one to be installed after the original one was destroyed.

“My father actually got me the police officer the second time,” Quintal stated, explaining that his father had passed away.

On Monday morning, members of the Local 1768, the union that represents Plymouth firefighters, repaired the memorial and landscaped the area.

Local 1768 President Brian Baragwanath told The Boston Globe, “September 11 hits home. We feel that it’s important that the community and the family have this memorial, that we keep traditions going and never forget.”

Quintal stated that they did a fantastic job, and that it looks even better than it had before.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

According to Chief Botieri, the vandalism that occurred in the other sites was different from the one at the memorial.

He told The Boston Globe, “There’s no reason at this time to believe they’re connected.”

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the previous vandalisms, and may be charged with one count of trespassing and 11 counts of vandalism.

