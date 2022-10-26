Rescuers Make Heartbreaking Find Under Couple's Bodies After Tornado Tears Apart Their Home

Melissa Mooneyhan, 29, and Michael Mooneyhan, 28, were found dead in the ruins of their mobile home, their unharmed infant daughter sheltered by their battered and bruised bodies.

The couple lived along D&J Drive in Nashville, Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins said.

The family’s two adjacent trailers and two other mobile homes were ripped off their foundations by a tornado on Sunday evening.

Howard County Coroner John Gray concluded that the Mooneyhans died from blunt force trauma. Their daughter, two or three years old, was found unharmed in the debris. Neighbor Steve Daugherty stated that he could not find the couple after the tornado.

First responders employed a specially trained dog to track down the deceased couple buried beneath heaps of rubble.

According to neighbor Jim Ewert, the little girl was nestled between her parents' lifeless bodies.

She was later released to a family member.

Sheriff McJunkins stated that Sunday’s storm was the worst he’d ever experienced.

Two other people were rescued from a nearby trailer. Eight people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the storm.

Six patients were released while two others were transferred to other hospitals.

Small communities in Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, and South Dakota were ravaged by storms over the weekend.

