Skip to main content

Rescuers Make Heartbreaking Find Under Couple's Bodies After Tornado Tears Apart Their Home

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Melissa Mooneyhan, 29, and Michael Mooneyhan, 28, were found dead in the ruins of their mobile home, their unharmed infant daughter sheltered by their battered and bruised bodies.

The couple lived along D&J Drive in Nashville, Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins said.

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

The family’s two adjacent trailers and two other mobile homes were ripped off their foundations by a tornado on Sunday evening.

Howard County Coroner John Gray concluded that the Mooneyhans died from blunt force trauma. Their daughter, two or three years old, was found unharmed in the debris. Neighbor Steve Daugherty stated that he could not find the couple after the tornado.

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

First responders employed a specially trained dog to track down the deceased couple buried beneath heaps of rubble.

According to neighbor Jim Ewert, the little girl was nestled between her parents' lifeless bodies.

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

She was later released to a family member.

Sheriff McJunkins stated that Sunday’s storm was the worst he’d ever experienced.

Two other people were rescued from a nearby trailer. Eight people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the storm.

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Six patients were released while two others were transferred to other hospitals.

Small communities in Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, and South Dakota were ravaged by storms over the weekend. 

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Related Articles

tornado
Society

Rescuers Make Heartbreaking Find Under Couple's Bodies After Tornado Tears Apart Their Home

sixtuplets
Health

Mom Goes To Hospital Thinking She's Having Twins, Then Doctor Discovers Something Incredible

kfc
Society

31 Years After Mom's Son Vanishes, Someone's Tip Tells Police To Go To KFC In Connecticut

airport
Society

Airport Comes To An Immediate Standstill When Passengers Hear Unmistakable Sound

driver
Society

DUI Driver Who Maimed Principal Shows Up Hours Late To Court, Judge Calls Off Plea Deal

sign
Society

Controversial Alabama Church Sign Sparks Community Outrage

dunkin
Society

Officer Claims Dunkin' Donuts Employees Allegedly 'Refused' To Serve Him Because Of His Hat

restaurant
Society

Houston Restaurant Accused Of Being 'Racist' Over New Dress Code , Owner Doubles Down