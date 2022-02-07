Report Reveals What Casey Anthony Did With Her Daughter's Body (Photo)

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show a renewed national interest in the Casey Anthony murder trial over a decade later. More on this here: https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/10/21/casey-anthony-tiktok/

New details have emerged about Casey Anthony, the Orlando, Florida, woman who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. A new book, "Privilege Waived — Part II: Remember Me?" alleges Anthony drove around for five days with Caylee's body in the trunk of her car before disposing of the vehicle in a lot.

Since she was acquitted of murdering her daughter in 2011, Casey Anthony has maintained a relatively low profile, the Daily Mail reports.

Five months after the girl's death on June 16, 2008, the Anthony family hired the book's author, Dominic Casey, who was a detective at the time, to find her remains.

According to the book, Casey Anthony searched online for "fool proof suffocation," suffocation by plastic bag, and "heated wires can melt disposable breathing circuits" on the day of Caylee's death. She then allegedly logged into her Facebook page and shut off her phone for half an hour around the time that Caylee died.

"[Casey Anthony] had changed Caylee into her bathing suit," the detective writes in his book. "She walked her into the backyard and hooked the ladder onto the pool platform. [Casey Anthony] guided Caylee up the ladder to the pool then maliciously drowned her."

She pulled Caylee out of the pool and carried her through the side gate and into the garage, the book says. She then allegedly placed the body into the trunk of the car, leaving it there for five days.

By the fifth night, "body fluids had leaked out from the black garbage bags into the laundry bag, the trunk and onto Mama Doll, [Casey Anthony's] clothes, her black boots and the white trash bag," Casey wrote.

She took the body to a swampy lot full of garbage and "literally threw Caylee's body down inside of the swampy lot," according to Casey. "She returned to her car and drove off."

After family and police eventually learned that Caylee was missing, Casey Anthony told several lies about the girl's disappearance, including that she and her daughter were traveling and later that the girl was with a nanny who was never found, CNN reported.

Witnesses reported that Casey Anthony never acted concerned during the girl's disappearance, nor did she ask for help finding her; instead, she spent a significant amount of time shopping and going to nightclubs.

Sources: Daily Mail, CNN / Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

