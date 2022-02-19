Repairman Finds Out Wife's Military Husband Is Deployed, Decides To 'Put The Milk On The Table'

Bridget Stevens, a mother of two boys, returned home earlier in the month and found that her furnace was not working. With no clue on what to do, she texted her husband Bobby, who was deployed overseas with the National Guard.

Bobby reached out to Betlyn Heating and Cooling in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, to ask for help. Paul Betlyn, the owner of the company, rushed to Bridget’s aid.

With over 30 years’ experience, Betlyn quickly repaired the furnace. He gave Bridget a “deployment discount” for the work, charging her $1 for the $150 job.

Overwhelmed by Betlyn’s kindness, Bridget posted the story on Facebook, writing: "[Betlyn] said that the $1 was a joke and to thank my husband for his service."

Her post quickly went viral.

She told ABC News: "I was completely overwhelmed and in shock when Paul handed me the slip. I didn't really know what to say, and I still have a hard time finding the words to truly express my appreciation."

Speaking to ABC News, Betlyn stated that his late grandfather and namesake, Paul, taught him the importance of helping others and giving back to the community.

"My grandfather was a milkman during the Great Depression and many times he'd go to the door and the woman didn't have any money for milk. But the baby was crying in the background. So he'd put the milk on the table. And when I heard about Bridget with her husband being deployed...I put the milk on the table,” the 65-year-old said.

He maintained that his actions were nothing special, adding: "I'm not the hero here. The deployed, they're the heroes."

