Registered Sex Offender Rapes Wrong Woman, Gets Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injury Soon After

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

Officials have revealed that a South Carolina woman who was sexually assaulted over the summer severed her attacker’s penis to stop the attack and escape.

61-year-old Dennis Slaton, a registered sex offender, is accused of picking up the woman at a Greenville gas station. The victim told police that she was there to meet someone she’d been talking to online when she got into Slaton’s truck on August 8.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She stated that "something did not seem right" when she got into the truck, so she handed him $5 and asked him to drop her off at a certain place, and Slaton apparently said that it was okay. However, he took a wrong turn and allegedly held a knife to her throat.

He reportedly drove to his home where he sexually assaulted her. She tried to escape, and says she severed his penis and stabbed him with his knife, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Slaton denied the accusations, but admitted to the injuries, telling The Greenville News: "It was pretty bad, pretty tragic, what happened to me. If things had not transpired as they had, I would have been found here at my house dead."

He stated that he remained in intensive care for over a month because of the injuries.

A neighbor across the street saw the naked and bloody victim on her security footage, but refused to let her into her home.

Jacqueline Fair said: "I didn't open the door because you never know what's going on with that kind of stuff," so she told the victim, "we need to call the police."

The victim finally made it to a Waffle House roughly half a mile away.

Slaton was arrested and charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual assault. He was released on a $75,000 bond.

Sources: Fox News