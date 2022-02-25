Skip to main content

Registered Sex Offender Rapes Wrong Woman, Gets Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injury Soon After

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News, Google

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News, Google

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

Officials have revealed that a South Carolina woman who was sexually assaulted over the summer severed her attacker’s penis to stop the attack and escape.

61-year-old Dennis Slaton, a registered sex offender, is accused of picking up the woman at a Greenville gas station. The victim told police that she was there to meet someone she’d been talking to online when she got into Slaton’s truck on August 8.

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

She stated that "something did not seem right" when she got into the truck, so she handed him $5 and asked him to drop her off at a certain place, and Slaton apparently said that it was okay. However, he took a wrong turn and allegedly held a knife to her throat.

He reportedly drove to his home where he sexually assaulted her. She tried to escape, and says she severed his penis and stabbed him with his knife, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

Slaton denied the accusations, but admitted to the injuries, telling The Greenville News: "It was pretty bad, pretty tragic, what happened to me. If things had not transpired as they had, I would have been found here at my house dead."

He stated that he remained in intensive care for over a month because of the injuries.

A neighbor across the street saw the naked and bloody victim on her security footage, but refused to let her into her home.

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

Photo Credit: WSPA 7News

Jacqueline Fair said: "I didn't open the door because you never know what's going on with that kind of stuff," so she told the victim, "we need to call the police."

The victim finally made it to a Waffle House roughly half a mile away.

Slaton was arrested and charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual assault. He was released on a $75,000 bond.

Sources: Fox News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

offender
Society

Registered Sex Offender Rapes Wrong Woman, Gets Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injury Soon After

Stranger Pays Mother's $200 Grocery Tab - And Then Things Take A Sad Turn Promo Image
Society

Stranger Pays Mother's $200 Grocery Tab, Then Things Take A Sad Turn

islam
Society

Dad Slams School Board: “When Did You Decide It Was OK To Teach My Children About Islam?”

suspended
Society

Mom Outraged After Discovering Son Was Suspended For Saying '21'

transwoman
Society

Trans Woman Spends $76K To Get 'The Perfect Female Body', Here's What She Looked Like Before

couple
Society

Couple Get Stuck Inside Mangled Truck After Accident, Woman Sees 'Smiling Man' Through Her Window

veteran
Society

After Vietnam Veteran Dies, Family Stunned To See What’s Just Inches Away From The Coffin

pilot
Society

American Airlines Pilot Under Investigation After Customer Spotted His 'Offensive' Sticker