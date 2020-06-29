Redskins Defensive Coordinator Turns Heads Over 'Controversial' Tweet

On Tuesday night, Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio revealed his political leanings on Twitter.

He retweeted what was confirmed to be a doctored post from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter page, with the caption: “Wow ?!! Proof..... c’mon AOC.”

He sent out another tweet claiming his support for President Trump and the country, telling detractors to kiss his *$$.

“I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$,” he wrote.

His tweets come days after Trump stated that he would boycott football because players - including Adrian Peterson – made the decision to kneel during the national anthem, a peaceful protest of police brutality against African Americans.

Head coach Ron Rivera maintained that he would support his players if they decided to kneel.

The team declined to make a statement about Del Rio's tweets.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Jack Del Rio