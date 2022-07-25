Ranchers Thought It Was A Normal Wild Pig Until They Were Stunned When They Cut It Open
Morgan Hill ranchers were left scratching their heads after bright blue fat was found in a killed wild pig.
Photos of the bright blue fat in the “weird pig” were posted on Imgur with the caption: "So, my in-laws live on a ranch in Morgan Hill, CA and they shot a wild pig on it. They thought it a normal pig until they cut it open."
Samples of the pig’s flesh were taken to UC Davis to find a possible cause of the colored fat.
However, only the fat was blue. Pictures show that the meat was a normal color.
Sources: CBS Bay Area