Ranchers Thought It Was A Normal Wild Pig Until They Were Stunned When They Cut It Open

Morgan Hill ranchers were left scratching their heads after bright blue fat was found in a killed wild pig.

Photos of the bright blue fat in the “weird pig” were posted on Imgur with the caption: "So, my in-laws live on a ranch in Morgan Hill, CA and they shot a wild pig on it. They thought it a normal pig until they cut it open."

Samples of the pig’s flesh were taken to UC Davis to find a possible cause of the colored fat.

However, only the fat was blue. Pictures show that the meat was a normal color.

Sources: CBS Bay Area