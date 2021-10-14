October 14, 2021
Professor Who Tweeted First Responders Should Just Let White Victims "F***ing Die" Faces Backlash Over New Comments

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

Trinity College Professor of Sociology Johnny Eric Williams is in trouble for tweeting “whiteness is terrorism."

In a follow-up tweet, he stated: “all self-identified white people (no exceptions) are invested in and collude with systematic white racism/white supremacy.”

He has since made his account private, but screenshots of the tweets have been shared online.

Williams also went after Barrack and Michelle Obama, writing: “I’m referring to [Turning Point USA leader Candace Owens'] other and less brazen but more insidious dangerous ‘white’ kneegrows like Barry and Michelle Obama and many other white kneegrows you encounter daily.”

A student who wished to remain anonymous told Campus Reform: “Everyone really questions, even liberals, why is he still here? I think that’s kind of a question a lot of people are asking is, he advocated for white genocide, why is he still here?”

The College Republicans member stated that student at the school were generally apathetic at the college, but Williams changed that.

“I think if you ask anyone on campus that is not as radical as he is, they will be like 'he needs to go,' which is interesting because at Trinity College, most students are pretty apathetic toward really everything, so to have such a high defensive that an individual needs to go, that really says something,” the student said.

The student, who said that they had taken a class with the professor, stated that Williams was known to fail his students without reason and that he required students to sign a waiver stating that they may not email or discuss what was said in the class.

“He tells students all the time [that] he doesn’t care about their grades, he’ll fail students just to fail students,” the student said. “Most students, even students of color, do not like Professor Williams. I’ve talked to many students that either have him or have had him. He’s a terrible professor. He makes students sign a waiver as they take his class where they’re not allowed to send emails, they’re not allowed to talk about what he says in class because he knows what he says will get him in trouble.”

“His behavior is horrible and that needs to be checked by the administration," the student added.

Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney told Campus Reform: “Trinity College supports academic freedom and free expression and inquiry, which are hallmarks of academia and democratic society. When speech proves controversial, our responsibility as educators is to promote more debate and discussion, not less. Twitter is a challenging place for a thoughtful discourse, which is clear from this example.”

However, the student claimed that there was more to it than free speech, speculating that the administration was either afraid of Williams or they agreed with him.

“It’s either you’re so terrified of the vocal minority that just screams, that you’re so terrified of that that you don’t know what to do, or you actually agree with them and you want to keep these opinions being heard," the student said. Williams has not yet commented on the matter. 

Sources: Blaze Media

