Police Horrified To Learn What Mom Who Abused Baby Twins Had Inside Of Her

Photo Credit: Santa Ana Police Department via KTLA, Pixabay

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A pregnant woman from California was arrested on suspicion of abusing her two baby twins, one of which is currently in critical condition.

Sacil Lucero, 26, took one of her 13-month-old twins to the hospital, saying that the child was hurt after falling in the bathtub. The child was "unresponsive and lifeless," according to a press release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon further evaluation, doctors found that the child suffered major trauma to the head and showed other signs of physical abuse. The young girl was listed in critical condition.

Lucero eventually admitted to police that she intentionally inflicted the injuries on the child, saying that she began abusing both of her twins after she learned that she was pregnant with her fifth child. Officials did not release how far along Lucero is in her pregnancy.

"Continuing their investigation, detectives checked on the welfare of Lucero’s other children and discovered the victim’s twin brother was also physically abused," police said in a press release. "The second victim was taken to [Children’s Hospital of Orange County] where doctors discovered a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures."

Lucero was arrested on charges of child abuse and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to KTLA. Her other two children are reportedly unharmed and in the custody of their father. 

A similar story occurred in April 2016, when a San Antonio woman was arrested after police found two toddlers allegedly in her care tied and chained in her backyard.

Police found a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy chained outside the home of Porucha Phillips, 34. Philips, who was pregnant at the time, was not the toddlers' mother but was allegedly responsible for their care, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Philips' six children were found unattended in the home and placed into state custody.

Officials say it's unclear who tied up the children. The toddlers' mother, 30-year-old Cheryl Reed, was also arrested on two previously filed charges of third-degree felony injury to a child. from February 2016 and November 2015. Police report that she allegedly grabbed a switch from a tree and whipped the children. 

The toddlers were hospitalized and doctors say that they had hundreds of injuries and scars, both fresh and old. According to officials, the abuse could have been ongoing for months or even years. 

Sources: Santa Ana Police Department via Nixle, KTLA, San Antonio Express-News 

