Porn Star Dies Weeks After Facing Backlash For 'Inappropriate' Photo Of George Floyd Mural

Dakota Skye, a former porn star whose real name is Lauren Scott, was found dead just weeks after she was slammed online for posing in front of a George Floyd mural topless.

The 27-year-old was found in their motorhome by her husband, but her cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Scott had posted the topless photo on her since deleted Instagram page. She captioned the May 4 post: "Happy George Floyd day in Santa Barbara. Equality and fair treatment for all. Dope mural."

She was slammed for the post, with one person commenting: "serious disrespectful bulls***" and another person writing: "Wtf what does flashing have to do with George Floyd death."

She defended her post, claiming that she was "celebrating bad cops being checked with abusing their authority against human beings."

"No human being should die getting arrested," she added.

Since her debut in the adult film industry in 2013, she appeared in over 300 porn videos and got nominated for the 2015 AVN Awards’ Best New Starlet – the AVN has been dubbed the Oscars of Porn.

Linda Arden, Scott’s aunt, revealed that her niece struggled with alcoholism and a fentanyl addiction.

She told The Sun: "Her real life story and how she came to be in that industry has truly been a tragedy. She died almost exactly two years after her mother, my baby sister's, death which was caused by addiction and alcoholism. Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse."

Sources: Mirror