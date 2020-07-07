Police Sergeant Fired Over 'Controversial' Facebook Post

Robert "Skippy" Carroll, sergeant and vice-president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, was demoted by Media’s borough council, and then fired over a controversial social media post.

Action News reported last month that Carroll had posted on the Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page: "If you speak out against police or its members, we will do everything in our power to not support your business."

He then posted the same message on his personal page, adding, "try us we will destroy you."

However, the FOP maintains that Carroll’s firing was unwarranted. Council President Brian Hall stated that the investigation into the matter was concluded.

"I am prepared to make the most motion tonight that council demote Sgt. Carroll and terminate his employment," said Hall.

A unanimous vote was cast in the motion to terminate Carroll. However, it is now reported that Carroll’s post was directed towards Dan Wolf, the owner of Wolf's Superior Sandwich shop, after an online argument.

The two later shook hands in the presence of Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer.

Wolf commented on the situation, "We all came together and expressed thoughts to each other and we buried it right then and there. I think it's unfortunate."

However, some in Media, Delaware County, found the post rather disturbing.

"They are paid by the local people to keep them safe and he's basically said we might turn a blind eye," Cindy Carney, a citizen of Media, said.

Garrett Wright, another citizen, said, "If you're going to make a statement like that you obviously had that thought inside of you for quite some time," adding, "We have to support them. They have a very hard job."

The FOP Lodge 27 attorney released a statement regarding the matter, which read in part: "He is most certainly an honorable person and an exceptional Police Officer. He has made great contributions to Media Borough and Delaware County during his more than 27 years of service. While it is understandable that all of the surrounding circumstances be considered, his termination is clearly unwarranted."

Their attorney announced plans to challenge the borough's decision.

