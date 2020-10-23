Police Officer Sparks Outrage For Wearing 'Controversial' Mask While In Uniform

A City of Miami police officer has sparked controversy after a picture showed him wearing a pro-Trump mask while in his full uniform, WSVN reported.

Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, shared the photo of the officer and stated that the officer was in the early voting polling station at the Government Center.

He told WSVN, “I was just so shocked and taken aback at the egregious nature of his attempted voter intimidation. I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer with his badge and his gun would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

In response to the photo, the City of Miami Police Department released the following statement on Monday afternoon: “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

WSVN reported that the City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stated that the officer, later identified as Officer Daniel Ubeda, was voting at the time the photo was taken.

“He is allowed to vote with his uniform on, so the fact that he’s wearing a uniform while voting is not a, per se, violation of state law,” Suarez stated. “The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept.”

WSVN reported that Suarez stated that Ubeda was going to be disciplined for violating department policy, but offered no further information on what the discipline would entail.

Sources: America Now