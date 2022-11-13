Police Officer Slips Pregnant Waitress Note, Runs To Manager After Seeing It

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A Southern Jersey cop was having lunch at the Lamp Post Diner in Clementon when he overheard a pregnant waitress telling other diners about the upcoming birth of her first child.

After finishing his lunch, the Voorhees Township officer paid his $8.75 bill and left $100 for the waitress, with a note reading: “Enjoy your first. You will never forget it.”

The waitress, 23-year-old Courtney English, told The Post: “He must have overheard my conversation with other customers when I told them that it was my first baby and that I was going out of work soon. One of the cashiers told me he left me $100 and I started crying.”

“He had already left at that point,” she said of the officer.

Brian Cadigan, English’s dad, posted a picture of the receipt on Facebook to thank the officer for his generosity.

“What a wonderful person to not only leave a VERY generous tip, but a lovely message, I don’t know you Mr. Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year,” he wrote of the officer, who insisted on remaining anonymous. “Thank you, I always had the utmost respect for Officers, but you went above and beyond not just an officer, but a beautiful human being. God Bless.”

Describing his daughter’s reaction, Cadigan told The Post: “It made her whole year. There’s a lot of bad stuff said about police and here’s one officer who went out of his way to make a generous offer just to say, ‘Hey, it’s your first and enjoy it.’”

“She texted me and said, ‘I just got a $100 tip from this nice officer who left me a note for the baby,’” he added.

He stated that his daughter “works her butt off” to make ends meet, and that English’s former boyfriend, the baby’s father, is “completely supportive.”

Nick Hionas, the diner owner, stated that the officer’s generosity was proof that there is “faith left in humanity.”

“It’s absolutely amazing. The officer just had a baby and he said it was the most glorious day of his life and how he’ll never forget it,” he said.

The 39-year-old stated that English is a “happy-go-lucky, sweet girl who goes above and beyond.”

“Good things come to those who have that type of disposition,” Hionas added.

