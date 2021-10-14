Police Knock Down Family’s Door And Take Child In Raid After Parents Didn't Follow Doctor's Orders

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police reform and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

A video showed Arizona police officers raiding a home to retrieve a two-year-old boy who had a 105-degree fever.

The raid occurred in Chandler, about 25 miles southeast of Phoenix, after a doctor reported the boy’s parents to Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS).

The boy, who is unvaccinated, had been taken to the doctor for a 105-degree fever. He advised the parents to take him to the emergency room, but they decided not to after his fever broke.

The doctor contacted DCS, who called police to check on the child. The father refused to let officers into his home, prompting officers to come back with a warrant before forcing their way in.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend, who had spearheaded a bill requiring DCS to obtain a search warrant to remove a child in non-emergency situations, called the raid excessive.

"At that point who now owns control over the child?" Townsend asked. "And it seems like we've given that now to the doctor and the parent no longer has the say or they risk the SWAT team taking all of your children and potentially the newborn."

Chandler Police stated that the officers who raided the home were regular officers, not a SWAT team.

The family’s attorney, Nicholas Boca, stated that the type of force exercised should be “reserved for violent criminals." “All because of a fever,” he stated. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

