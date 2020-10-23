Police Investigating Cop's 'Offensive' Halloween Display After Sparking Controversy

A Missouri community is up in arms following a Halloween display set up in the yard of a police officer.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous. It's, it's awful,” De Soto resident Tammie Krodinger said.

The outrage over the display grew after photos of the mock cemetery were posted on social media. According to neighbors, the display was in an Imperial front yard last year, which was not the case this year.

The mock cemetery yard featured several crosses with names on them, with one cross reading, "Here lies Michael Brown, a fat ghetto clown."

Mandy Peters, another resident, said: "I think it's absolutely wrong. I don't agree with it.”

Speaking about the display, De Soto Police Chief Jeff McCreary said: "On Sunday, I was notified, Sunday morning that there was a questionable Facebook post out in social media.”

The officer joined the department last year.

The chief has yet to reveal whether the officer was working before or after Halloween.

“And so, made a few phone calls, checked a few things out and decided we would just do an internal investigation and see if we can get to the bottom of it,” Chief McCreary added.

The name of the officer cannot be revealed because it’s an open case, but it was revealed that he left the St. Louis police department last year.

He worked at the department for 20 years, and was the officer of the month for District 8 in February 2010.

"What's worse is that it's a police officer that has that on. I mean, it's worse. It's bad enough, but he should know better,” Krodinger stated.

Neighbors stated that the display was put up three years in a row, but that it didn't spark controversy until the photos were shared on social media this year.

De Soto police maintained that the case won't be swept under the rug.

"We take it seriously. We are going to fully investigate,” Chief McCreary stated.

McCreary maintained that two officers would complete the investigation within a week.

