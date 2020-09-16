Police Investigating After 'Offensive' T-Shirts Were Left Outside Homes Of Black Families

Police in Westchester County have launched an investigation looking to find the person who left racist T-shirts outside the homes of black families in Dobbs Ferry.

The “Welcome to Dobbs Ferry” T-shirts seemed friendly at first, but a more sinister message was on the back, and had the title: “PLEASE RESPECT IT!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“You came from there because you didn’t like it there. And now you want to change here to be like there,” the T-shirts read. “We are not racist, phobic, or anti whatever-you-are. We simply like here the way it is and many of us were actually born here and stayed because it is not like there. You are welcome here with open arms! But please stop trying to make here like there. If you want here to be like there, you should not have left there to come here.”

The T-shirts were found outside the homes of at least three black families in the suburban village with a population of nearly 11,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to NBC News, local activist Kelli Scott said, “If you are not racist or phobic, you would not call people ‘whatever you are.’ These shirts were in driveways and doorsteps. Families woke up to this. They’re pretty shaken and kind of in a state of disbelief.”

The racist statement is not original or unique to the villager, as the quote has made its rounds on social media since at least 2019, and was the subject of controversy in Connecticut last month.

A member of the town’s Board of Police Commissioners was condemned by officials in the town of Stonington for posting the quote on his Facebook page, forcing other government officials to apologize on their social media pages as well.

Commissioner Robert O’Shaughnessy also apologized for the post.

Dobbs Ferry police sent an email to The Post stating that it had launched an investigating into the allegations in Dobbs Ferry, “which have not been verified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Sources: America Now