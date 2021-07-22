Police Chief Retires After Camera Catches Him Putting Offensive Note On Black Officer's Desk

CCTV footage showed Anthony Campo placing a “Ku Klux Klan” note on a black officer’s desk. Following a confrontation by Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring regarding the incident, Campo resigned from the force.

After the police union representing the black officer filed a harassment complaint against Campo, the city law director alerted the mayor to the incident.

The footage shows Campo and the officer having a brief discussion after the officer found the note and jacket placed on his desk.

According to Bring, Campo, a white male, stated that the incident had been a prank, but Bring called it "embarrassing and disgusting."

Campo was a police officer in the Sheffield Lake Police Department for three decades, and served as the police chief for the last eight years.

The black officer had only been in the department for less than a year when the incident occurred.

The mayor recalled his conversation with the black officer, stating: "I apologized to him. This is not a mistake. This is something so egregious I can't describe it."

A previous KKK-related dismissal occurred in 2019 when a Muskegon police officer was fired from the department following a disciplinary hearing.

When a prospective buyer saw a framed KKK application and multiple Confederate flags at the home of Charles Anderson, a white male police officer, Anderson was placed on administrative leave.

Following an investigation into Anderson, he was fired after a hearing.

Anderson had fatally shot a 23-year-old unarmed black man in 2009, but had been cleared of any wrongdoing and the investigation into the incident concluded that the fatal shooting was an act of self-defense.

Sources: Sky News