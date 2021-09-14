September 14, 2021

Police Burn 3 Tons Of Confiscated Cannabis, Soon Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through

Photo Credit: theladbible.com

Indonesian police accidentally got an entire town high when they burned 3.3 tons of cannabis outside of their office.

According to reports, the West Jakarta police officers anticipated that the fumes created by the burning drugs would be powerful and potent, and prepared by wearing gas masks.

They neglected to inform locals in the surrounding town, which resulted in a number of people complaining of feeling dizzy, suffering from headaches, and even feeling completely high.

The officers also reportedly burned a considerable amount of crystal meth and ecstasy pills during the confiscation.

