Plumbers Hired To Unclog Apartment Drains, Call Police After Finding 'Fleshy Substance' Inside Pipes

Two plumbers were called to an Ontario apartment to unclog pipes, but as they began unblocking some drains, they discovered “fleshy-like substance.”

Unsure of what they had found, they decided to call police.

Police Constable Kevin Park responded to the call, and headed to the Oshawa home owned by 47-year-old Adam Strong. When he met the two plumbers, they showed him a shopping bag where they’d collected some of the substance.

Testifying in court, Park stated: “I'd never seen anything like this before so I wasn't sure.”

Four officers then made their way to Strong’s basement apartment, where Strong opened the door.

When Park asked him what he was flushing down the toilet, Strong allegedly admitted that it was human remains.

He allegedly responded: “OK, you got me, the gig's up, it's a body. If you want to recover the rest of her, it's in my freezer.”

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of 18-year-old Rori Hache. Strong was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick, who disappeared in 2008.

He pled not guilty to both charges.

Crown attorney Bryan Guertin told the court about a torso that was found by fishermen in Oshawa Harbor three months earlier. The torso was quickly identified as Hache's.

Police were not aware of Strong’s connection to the cases until the remains were found in the drain. According to data from Google, Strong’s phone had been at Oshawa Harbor a week before Hache’s torso was discovered.

Following his arrest, police found the rest of Hache’s remains in a freezer in Strong’s bedroom. Her blood was also found on the bedroom walls and ceiling, and his semen on her body.

Hache’s body had sustained multiple injuries, including two skull fractures. However, the medical examiner was unable to establish a cause of death.

Investigators discovered a large hunting knife with Kandis Fitzpartick’s DNA on it, and her blood was found in the freezer and bedroom.

“Ms. Fitzpatrick found the same fate as Ms. Hache. Both girls were vulnerable, were essentially homeless with no fixed address,” Guertin told the court. “Both girls suffered from drug issues and sometimes worked in the sex trade to help fund their drug habit.”

Shanan Dionne, Hache’s mother, told reporters outside the court that the trial was not about her daughter’s homelessness or “a drug-addict tossed away that wasn't loved, because she was so loved.”

Hache was pregnant at the time of her death, and was struggling with a crystal meth addiction.

William Fitzpatrick, Kandis's father, told the court that he last saw his daughter in the spring of 2008. She also struggled with drugs, and would leave home for weeks at a time without notice.

Testimony from Strong’s five other alleged victims of sexual violence and digital evidence from his phone will be presented in the ongoing trial.

