Playboy Model Kicked Off Flight Over Her 'Revealing' Outfit Accuses Staff Of 'Discrimination'

Eve J. Marie, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer and Playboy model, was flying from Dallas to Tulsa with her seven-year-old son on October 29 when Southwest Airlines flight attendants took her off the plane.

Marie was wearing a low-cut leopard print outfit which showed off her ample cleavage, and the crew told her this was against the company’s dress code policy.

She posted photos and videos of the incident on Instagram – one video of herself at the airport before boarding the flight, and another video in which she slammed the airline for “discriminatory” treatment.

Speaking to Jam Press, she said: “When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn't have a change of clothes. I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended. I'm an A list member for [Southwest Airlines] and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person travelling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline.”

“So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large. Well, that's something I can't help,” she continued.

She stated that the only person who treated her with kindness was an “African American attendant,” explaining, “When the African American attendant called me over and told me they had called somebody to inform me of needing to change my clothes or be removed, I was so surprised. The attendant herself apologized. This flight was my layover and the first flight said nothing, so if this was truly the policy then why was I not informed before I even boarded the first flight? “

“I was scared that they would have left me stranded in Dallas when I was headed to Tulsa. At least, return me back to the airport I departed from in the beginning. I didn't have anything to change into so that same flight attendant gave me her work sweater to place on top of my chest,” she stated.

“In the end, I was forced to sit on the plane in front of all the other passengers with her work sweater across my chest. This attendant advised me to contact corporate when I land,” Marie continued.

Marie stated that she was given a $100 credit as compensation when she complained to Southwest Airlines’ head office, but she maintained that this was not enough, and is demanding a public apology from the company.

“I was completely upset and embarrassed at how I was treated. Nobody could tell me what exactly their 'dress code policy' was. I called corporate and they apologized and awarded me $100 flight credit,” she said. “They also wanted me to send in a documented email so they can investigate more, but I have not done that yet. The [Southwest Airlines] policy on clothing says nothing about dress code except ‘lewd’... in which I was not that.”

“In the end, $100 credit isn't enough for the humiliation and discrimination I received on that flight. This all happened in front of my child. I was completely singled out for a policy none of the employees could explain. I would like better diversification training, a clear and fair dress code policy that is the same across all SWA flights, a public apology, and those responsible held accountable,” she stated.

Sources: America Now