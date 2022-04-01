Pizza Delivery Driver Shoots And Kills Teen Armed Robber, Faces Possible Charges

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second incident of the week, a delivery driver was attacked in northeast Dallas. However, in this incident, the driver fired at the suspects, killing one of them and critically injuring another.

According to authorities, the Tuesday incident occurred at around 10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Southwestern Boulevard near Greenville Avenue.

Two 15-year-old armed suspects allegedly tried to rob the Papa John’s delivery driver, but he had a gun. The driver, who had a license to carry, shot at them.

They were both shot, and one died from his injuries. The second one was critically injured, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The surviving suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with aggravated robbery.

The delivery driver was not injured, and police stated that he was released after he’d been interviewed by detectives.

In the second incident, a delivery driver was shot five times as he dropped off food at the Pearl at Midtown apartments in northeast Dallas on Monday. The driver is expected to be okay. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

