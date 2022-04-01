Skip to main content

Pizza Delivery Driver Shoots And Kills Teen Armed Robber, Faces Possible Charges

Photo Credit: WFAA

Photo Credit: WFAA

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second incident of the week, a delivery driver was attacked in northeast Dallas. However, in this incident, the driver fired at the suspects, killing one of them and critically injuring another.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

According to authorities, the Tuesday incident occurred at around 10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Southwestern Boulevard near Greenville Avenue.

Two 15-year-old armed suspects allegedly tried to rob the Papa John’s delivery driver, but he had a gun. The driver, who had a license to carry, shot at them.

Photo Credit: WFAA

Photo Credit: WFAA

They were both shot, and one died from his injuries. The second one was critically injured, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The surviving suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Photo Credit: WFAA

Photo Credit: WFAA

The delivery driver was not injured, and police stated that he was released after he’d been interviewed by detectives.

Photo Credit: WFAA

Photo Credit: WFAA

In the second incident, a delivery driver was shot five times as he dropped off food at the Pearl at Midtown apartments in northeast Dallas on Monday. The driver is expected to be okay. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Sources: FOX 4

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

robber
Society

Pizza Delivery Driver Shoots And Kills Teen Armed Robber, Faces Possible Charges

tiktok
Society

89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Doesn't Know He Was Being Recorded, Then Man Shows Up At His Door

elderly
Society

Elderly Lady Won't Get Unsafe Tires Replaced, Doesn't Realize State Trooper Is Listening Behind Her

sign
Society

Franchise Restaurant Owner Asked To Remove Sign After Sparking Controversy

sign
Society

Owner Takes Down 'Controversial' Sign After Facing Calls To Close Down His Store

symbol
Society

Commissioner Asks Contractor To Remove 'Symbol Of White Supremacy', Upset When They Refuse

admission
Society

Search For Missing Mom Ends After Her 8-Year-Old Son Makes Admission To School Counselor

5
Society

Judge Delivers Verdict After Man Claims He Mistook 3-Year-Old Daughter For His Wife In Bed