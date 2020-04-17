Pickup Truck Driver Almost Runs Bikers Off The Road, Helmet-Cam Captures Confrontation

Jake and Daniel were riding their bikes down a highway in Camden when a truck driver coming from the opposite direction tried to hit them.

They quickly took a U-turn and confronted the driver, who, as it happens, was someone they had previously encountered.

The driver walked out of his truck complaining about the safety of his children, who were in the backseat with no seat belts on. He complained that he was looking for them after they sped past his home 20 minutes beforehand.

He stated that the two bikers had zoomed past his house just as he was about to pull out of his driveway.

As he screamed at them, Daniel head butted him with his helmet on, causing the driver to fall to the ground.

The driver quickly got up and continued with his rant.

As other motorists pulled up to the scene, the men quickly went their separate ways.

The two bikers took the video to police in case the trucker tried to cause them harm again.

“The first response was anger,” Daniel told Fox 16 Arkansas.

“If he hits a car that's one thing, if he hit us, he could have killed us,” Jake added.

The video of the confrontation has been viewed over 7 million times.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Jakester142