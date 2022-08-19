Photo Of Police Officer Goes Viral When People Notice What Else Is In It

A man's photo of a police officer went viral after he told the surprising story behind the picture.

Tyler Russell sent the photo he took to the Facebook group, Ohio Going Blue, a group for Ohio police officers and those who support them. Russell took the photo while sitting in a Walmart parking lot watching a police officer tinker with his vehicle.

According to Russell, he was sitting in his car with a gun, watching the officer in case anything happened to him where he may need help.

"To the sheriff deputy outside messing with his cruiser what you didn't know was I sat in this parking spot watching over you watching your back I got your 6," wrote Russell. "What else you didn't know was that I got a CCW and I will protect your life if it comes down to it. Your not on your own out here. Stay safe sir. This is at the circleville,Ohio wal-Mart but however you are from a different county."

"Got your 6" refers to having a person's back from an angle they cannot cover themselves, according to Quora. The phrase comes from the term "6 o'clock," meaning directly behind someone, and is usually used in a military or police context.

Facebook users thanked Russell for his support of the police officer he photographed.

"Thank you Mr. Russell!!!" one person commented. "My father is a retired Flagler Beach, FL Chief of Police, and my brother is a DeLand, FL K-9 officer. Knowing that there are people like you out there, makes me feel better. Thank you so much for watching over our men and women in Blue!! We need more like you out there."

"I look even if a cop has someone pulled over," wrote another user. "I always double check the situation on either side of the high way. I also get a really great description of the vehicle that way if they come flying past me I can help an officer if needed. I want each of them to make it home to their families every shift."

Others raised questions about whether Russell's presence could potentially increase the danger of the situation.

"I have always supported our law enforcement officers and would do what I could to help them if I were able to at the time," said one commenter. "But I've wondered about a type of situation that would involve an armed person coming to the aid of an officer. What would be the officer's reaction in a very stressful, split second decision situation like that? I haven't had the opportunity to discuss this with the officers I know."

