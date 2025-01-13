Photo Of Hugh Jackman Leaves Fans 'Saddened' After They Spot Small Detail

While Hollywood’s elite gathered for the star-studded Met Gala, it wasn’t just the fashion that had fans talking. Hugh Jackman, dashing as ever in a classic tux, drew attention for an unexpected reason — and it had nothing to do with his outfit.

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was "Garden of Time," and celebrities arrived at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in dazzling ensembles that ranged from avant-garde to timeless elegance. Kim Kardashian made headlines with a corset and cardigan look, and stars like Tyla wore custom gowns that stole the spotlight.

Jackman, however, opted for a more understated, classic approach. The 55-year-old Greatest Showman star wore a sleek black Tom Ford tuxedo with a bowtie and polished shoes, exuding timeless charm. But while Jackman’s look was flawless, fans couldn’t help but notice something in the background of one of his photos that sparked plenty of chatter online.

The actor posed for a full-body shot before heading to the event, but eagle-eyed fans were distracted by the sparsely decorated room behind him. In the background, a stack of books, bowls, an exercise mat, and other random items were haphazardly piled along the wall, making the space look more like a bachelor pad than the polished apartment one might expect from a Hollywood star.

Social media users quickly chimed in with their reactions.

“Hugh needs to furnish his apartment. Poor guy. Looks handsome, though,” one fan tweeted.

Another quipped, "Looks like his coffee table went missing!"

A third chimed in, “I’m happy to volunteer as his personal furniture shopper!”

Others offered practical advice, suggesting the actor invest in side tables or wall units to give the space more personality.

But not everyone was focused on the room’s decor. Some fans were quick to defend Jackman, pointing out that he looked dapper as always.

“Who cares about the room? When you’re Hugh Jackman, one of the most versatile actors on the planet, you can get away with it,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in with a plausible theory: “Pretty sure he’s not at home!”

While Jackman’s minimalist backdrop became a hot topic, there was a touching story behind his Met Gala outfit that many fans may have missed.

The actor revealed on Instagram that he wore his original Tom Ford tuxedo from his first Met Gala appearance in 2004. Back then, he attended with his now-estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

“Refitted and repaired,” Jackman wrote, sharing a selfie on his way to the gala.

The actor’s decision to recycle his tux added a meaningful nod to the event’s "Garden of Time" theme, reminding fans that while life moves forward, some things remain timeless.

Despite the playful comments about his decor, Jackman’s presence at the gala — and his classic look — proved once again why he remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

