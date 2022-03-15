Photo Catches Moment Dog Approaches Casket Of Dead Owner

13-year-old Sadie, a mutt with a little Dalmatian and Border Collie, became inconsolable after her beloved master died suddenly.

After suffering a heart attack, Andy Beaulieu was worked on by paramedics, with Sadie at his side. When the paramedics stopped working on him, Sadie kept nudging his hand, seemingly looking to be pet.

Grieving, Sadie stopped eating and lay on the floor listless, only perking up in the afternoon, when Andy usually came home from work. Sadie lost 10 pounds in 10 days.

Julia, Andy’s wife, became worried, and when she made service arrangements with funeral director Jeremy May, it seemed natural to have Sadie attend the service.

Speaking to InsideEdition.com on Tuesday, May stated that the mood in the room changed when Julia walked into the room with Sadie on a leash.

He said: "It was unbelievably powerful. The people there paying their respects ... everyone knew that Sadie was his best companion, after his wife."

Julia walked up to the casket, and Sadie jumped up and put her paws on the coffin, leaned in to look at Andy’s body, and sniffed.

According to May, Sadie seemed to finally realize that her master was gone. She hopped down and walked out of the room.

May took a photo of Sadie peering into the casket, and posted it on his company’s Facebook page, Elements Cremation, Pre-planning & Burial. The post garnered numerous comments.

Speaking of Andy’s service, May said: "There wasn't a dry eye in the house."

He stated that Sadie immediately ate two meals after she got home from the service. It was as if she’d found "closure."

May gave Julia the photo he took.

"The photo has given her great comfort and joy," he said.

