Person Stunned After Waking Up With This Rolling Around In Their Mouth

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in August 2024.

A Reddit user was greeted with an unexpected, and frankly unsettling, surprise upon waking up recently — a massive tonsil stone rolling around their mouth. The individual shared a photo of the unwelcome discovery, which they humorously described as a “boulder” of a tonsil stone that had mysteriously appeared on their tongue overnight. The image included a coin for scale, highlighting just how large the stone was.

Tonsil stones, also known as tonsilloliths, are typically caused when food particles, saliva, and mucus get trapped in the small crevices of your tonsils. Over time, these particles harden and calcify, forming what many describe as small, rock-like formations. According to the Mayo Clinic, the process is gradual, and while they often go unnoticed, tonsil stones can lead to discomfort and unpleasant symptoms such as a sore throat, difficulty swallowing, coughing, persistent bad breath, and a bad taste in the mouth.

Responding to the Reddit post, one user quipped, “Congrats on the newly freshened breath,” in reference to the breath-cleansing effect of the tonsil stone. However, another user pointed out that this may not be the end of the issue, noting, “Not necessarily. “There could be more hidden deeper inside,” and as it turns out, they were correct. Tonsil stones can vary in size, and while some are visible to the naked eye, others may be lodged deeper in the tissue, going completely unnoticed until they cause issues.

Tonsil stones are more likely to develop in people who have a history of tonsillitis or those with particularly large tonsils. The larger the tonsils, the more surface area there is for food particles to get stuck and eventually calcify. So, if you’ve been lucky enough to avoid the discomfort of tonsil stones, count your blessings.

One Reddit user shared their relief, commenting, “Every morning I’m thankful I got my tonsils removed a couple of years ago. Terrible experience to actually go through as an adult, but the results are so, so worth it.” Their comment likely struck a chord with anyone who has ever had to deal with tonsil stones, sparking a new fear in those who still have their tonsils intact.

While the idea of waking up to calcified food particles floating around your mouth may sound like a nightmare, it’s important to remember that tonsil stones are fairly common and, for the most part, manageable. But as this Reddit post reminded us, sometimes those “small” health annoyances can lead to some truly unexpected discoveries — and a lot of unwanted attention. Here’s hoping none of us have to face a tonsil stone surprise tomorrow morning!

