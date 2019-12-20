People Spot Students' 'Offensive' Gestures At Army-Navy Game, Now The Military Is Investigating

A former Navy Chief and author, Malcolm Nance, believes that the student Army cadets and Navy midshipmen has "disgraced the armed forces" after said students flashed the “OK” hand symbol during a football game between the services.

Nance said in an interview with MSNBC that he "took a very dim view" of the students who did the controversial hand symbol, which has recently gained popularity online in support of White supremacism. He also suspected that the senior officers will "coming down on top of them like a ton of bricks," following the match last Saturday.

He does note that the was no proof that the students were exercising the white power support by flasing the symbol - which involves putting the thumb and index fingers together while streching the remaining fingers - as this could also be the gesture used in a child’s game where people are tricked into looking at the hand, and are punched in the shoulder after getting caught. Nance said that he leaves this decision over to the commanders.

"The good order and conduct, and the appearance of probably and dignity of West Point and the naval academy have been breached, and that is precisely why by tomorrow morning we are going to have some very decisive looks into precisely what happened," he states.

"But what we are seeing now is you may be seeing people who have, you know, not doing good order and discipline in the ranks, but you may also be seeing people who have an opportunity to present a white power symbol," Nance added. "And again we are not going to be the arbiters of this."

When asked by Kendis Gibson, news anchor of MSNBC on what the punishment for the students’ should be, Nance said in response:

"We are going to find out and all of their senior non-commissioned officers, senior ranking officers, are going to be coming down on top of them like a ton of bricks because they have disgraced the armed forces, whether they were just, as we say, lollygagging and playing around, or whether they actually had the intent to make that symbol in front of a national audience."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: ABC News