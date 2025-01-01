People Freak Out After Spotting 'Hidden' Woman In This Photo Of Two Girls

There’s a certain type of person who seems to thrive on unsettling others, and a sure-fire way to spot them is through the optical illusions they share. Despite my strong aversion to these mind-bending images, I often find myself giving in and taking a second (or third) look. This time, the illusion in question comes from a viral photo recently retweeted by Joe Rogan, which has been sending shivers down the spine of many online viewers.

The picture has resurfaced yet again, after first making waves on Twitter back in August of last year. The post, originally shared by Josie Glabach, has since accumulated over 22 million views. In the caption, she advised: "Nearsighted folks: remove your glasses and move your phone away from your eyes. Focus on the blonde girl."

For those unfamiliar, nearsightedness (or shortsightedness) is a condition where objects up close are clear, but distant ones are blurry. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to experience this, the Mayo Clinic describes it as a common vision issue where “close objects look clear but far objects look blurry.”

Being someone who is shortsighted, I quickly realized the optical illusion once I followed the instructions. The image features two children, one blonde and one brunette, seemingly sitting on what looks like a wall or bench, surrounded by some greenery. At first glance, the image appears innocent enough. But as you begin to focus, the true nature of the illusion reveals itself.

For those with normal vision, the woman’s face appears hidden among the children. If you’re nearsighted, removing your glasses or squinting might help you see it. If your vision is perfect, you might need to move closer to your screen. The woman’s face is cleverly integrated into the blonde child’s features. Her eyes appear as shadows beneath the girl’s neck and in the middle of her hair, while the nose is formed through the bottom right corner of the girl’s blonde locks. The mouth, meanwhile, is subtly outlined by a crease in the child’s jumper.

It’s a strange and unsettling image, no doubt, but also an excellent example of how our brains can be tricked by perspective and the placement of shadows. Whether you love or hate these illusions, there's no denying they can create a feeling of unease—or fascination—depending on how you look at it.

So the next time you see a photo like this, remember: sometimes what you see at first glance isn’t always the full picture. And while some may enjoy the challenge of these optical puzzles, for others, they may just be a reminder of how easily our perceptions can be manipulated.

Sources: Unilad