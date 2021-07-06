Pennsylvania High School Students Spark Outrage For Wearing ‘Offensive’ T-Shirts

A picture of a group of white students in “White Lives Matter” t-shirts has sparked controversy in a Pennsylvania school district.

In the Snapchat picture showed in a VICE News report on Tuesday, several students wearing the white shirts are seen standing in front of various trucks and/or truck-like vehicles.

VICE reporter Samir Ferdowsi featured comments from a number of anonymous community members who claimed that the individuals in the picture are students from Montgomery Area High School in Montgomery, Pennsylvania. According to one source, the students were seniors, and the picture had been taken on the last day of classes for the year.

According to the anonymous commenters, the behavior was an unfortunate reflection of the predominant beliefs in the predominantly white and Christian town. According to one source, attempting to “go against the grain” is allegedly often met with attempted bullying.

School representatives have yet to issue a statement addressing the picture.

In an open letter published earlier in the month in The Williamsport Sun, a concerned citizen talked about the photo and called for a public apology.

“I’m horrified for the targeted students, staff, and those that attend that do not align with such bigotry,” the letter read.

In April, a Huntington Beach, California, “White Lives Matter” rally organized by far-right white supremacists was put to an end by local authorities less than two hours after it started.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “White Lives Matter” is a hate group, with many of its rallies and affiliated events being linked to neo-Nazi groups.

