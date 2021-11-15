Pedophile Sexually Abused Newborn Baby, Faints In Court When Judge Reads His Sentence

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

When Judge John McConnell handed Thomas Goodman his sentence, Goodman fell onto a table in the Providence, Rhode Island, courtroom. The 45-year-old came to a few minutes later as Judge McConnell stated that the only way he could ensure that Goodman wouldn’t commit any more depravities was to lock him up for life.

The judge’s sentence was 160 years longer than what the prosecutors had requested – he sentenced Goodman to eight 30-year sentences and one 20-year sentence, to be served consecutively.

Goodman filmed himself molesting a newborn baby from when she was three weeks old until she turned 18 months. He also had video of himself abusing two girls, aged 12 and six. He also shared hundreds of videos of child pornography online. He was caught in May 2018 after his bosses confiscated his phone because he was using it at work.

Goodman, who worked at a security company, breached company policy banning employees from using their phones at work.

Goodman’s bosses discovered the child pornography videos and turned over the phone to police. An investigation was launched, and following a raid, they discovered Goodman had about 7,800 child abuse images and 370 videos.

135 pictures and 62 videos involved prepubescent children, who’d been filmed by Goodman from September 2007 and February 2018.

In October 2018, he pleaded guilty to eight charges of production of child pornography and one count of possession of the illegal material.

His defense attorney, Matthew Dawson, asked for a 22-year sentence, claiming that Goodman had been abused by a teacher when he was a child. Prosecutor Lee Vilker asked for a 100-year sentence, calling Goodman’s crimes “by far the worst” that he had ever encountered.

He stated that Goodman’s victims were caused “harm they’ll never get past” and were “permanently scarred.”

Goodman whispered: “I have no excuse for this,” before he was led out of court.

Judge McConnell heard him and agreed. The judge then said: “The only way I can do that is to be sure you never get out of prison again. I have no assurances you will stop.”

