Pastor Stirs Controversy Over 'Offensive' Billboard, Activists Put Up Their Own To Fight Back

In the span of a month, Dallas residents were quick to notice two billboards that seemed to be gunning for each other. The first billboard was taken out by a pastor, and it read: "Abortion is not health care. It hurts women and murders their babies."

When Marsh Jones from The Afiya Center saw the billboard, she was outraged. "It sparked anger in me. It is shaming, it is stigmatizing, it's trying to control women's reproductive choices," she told NewsFix.

In response, The Afiya Center took out its own billboard. It read: "Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves."

"The billboard is to support women in a loving way, in a non-judgy way, and to give them language to help them to understand why they had to make the decision they had to make so that they could fair better and be better for the children they still have and they may have one day," Jones stated.

However, with abortion being a sensitive issue, many Twitter users were quick to criticize the center’s billboard.

One user stated: “The boldness of abortion-racism. Black communities are being targeted by the abortion industry with black women 3times more likely to abort their babies than white women. Yet,here is a billboard campaign to glamorize the killing of black babies. Dear sisters, wake up & walk away.”

Another wrote: “So, my bro sent me this billboard. This group is advertising abortions to black women like it’s a much needed spa day. If you don’t think this is propaganda, then the shit is working better than I ever imagined.”

Yet another wrote: “Three young, beautiful black ladies smiling in regards to abortion. I abhor this billboard.”

“This billboard is the SICKEST thing I’ve seen all year and the reason I despise Planned Parenthood and the policies of the Democratic Party. Abortion is MURDER!!!!! Self-care is PREVENTING pregnancy in the first place...” one user responded.

“A billboard in Texas targeting Black women. Abortion is not self-care but self-abuse,” another wrote.

However, Jones maintained that the center’s mission was to empower black women to fight for their reproductive rights.

"We said it, we stand behind it," she said.

