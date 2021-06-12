Parents Outraged After School Sends Their 6-Year-Old Daughter Home In Just Her Underwear

A Florida family has gone public after their little girl’s school sent the child home wearing nothing, nothing but her underwear. You can imagine how outraged the parents of the 6-year-old are now that they know that the school forced their little girl onto the school bus in a shirt and underwear because she wet herself after the teacher DENIED her access to the restroom.

The father of the wronged girl, Raymond McCurdy, said that the school threw his daughter on the bus in her underwear because her pants got wet after she had the accident.

“She been through enough in her life already, and she’s only six,” her dad said.

McCurdy said that his daughter got off the bus crying. She was humiliated and embarrassed because the school forced her home without her entire outfit.

Her dad was outraged, especially after he heard his daughter’s side of the story – the side of the story the school doesn’t want anyone to know. She asked her teacher for permission to use the bathroom but was denied because the teacher thought she was just “faking.”

McCurdy remembers the moment he saw his daughter step off the bus in tears.

“I kind of lifted her shirt once we got in the car and noticed she was in panties and a t-shirt only, her soiled clothes in a bag,” he said.

The accident occurred while his daughter was in class at Belle Terre Elementary School. She raised her hand to use the bathroom – as she was taught to do – but the teacher made her wait, ignoring her request despite her expressing that it was urgent.

Because his daughter has medical issues, McCurdy believes her need to use the bathroom should have been accommodated.

“She has medical issues, and when she has to go, she has to go,” he said.

But the teacher didn’t care. She allowed the little girl to wet her pants and then she sent her to the front office where they threw her pants in a garbage bag.

While McCurdy is outraged that they would have done this, his primary concern is that the school did not consider his daughter’s safety. With the prevalence of predators out there today, she could have gotten hurt.

“What would have happened if my kid would have gotten touched by somebody?”

After the little girl was sent to the front office, they gave her a pair of “school-issued” underwear and had her throw her wet garments in a garbage bag. McCurdy immediately came to the school to speak to the vice principal.

“We asked her why my daughter was sent home in just panties and a t-shirt, and she beings to tell me, ‘We thought she had a long enough shirt to be able to put her on the school bus and send her home.’”

McCurdy did not find this answer to be satisfactory. The family has since hired a lawyer and plan to make the school pay for what they did to their little girl.

The school is currently investigating the father’s claims.

