Parents Outraged After Learning Daughter 'Couldn't Use' Her Personal Hero For Class Project

Bella Moscato, an 11-year-old student at Samoset Middle School was excited to write a report about her hero, President Donald Trump.

Her mother, Valerie Moscato, was outraged that the teacher would not let her daughter write the president.

"Donald Trump is my hero," Bella maintained.

According to her parents, Bella has idolized Trump since she was 8 years old, and chose to dress up as the 45th president during her third-grade class project. However, when Bella told her sixth-grade teacher that she had chosen Trump for her hero project, the teacher declined it.

According to Bella, the teacher said that Trump "spreads negativity and says bad stuff about women." She was then asked to pick another hero.

Valerie was outraged when Bella called her from the school to tell her about the incident. She maintained that the teacher’s decision amounted to intimidation and censorship.

Arthur Moscato, Bella’s father, could not believe that someone would tell his daughter that the sitting president couldn’t be her hero.

Sachem Central School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham sent a statement to News12 saying: “It is not accurate that this student was told that they were not allowed to conduct research or report on any individual for a school assignment, including President Trump. To the best of our knowledge, by choice the student is still conducting their project of President Trump.”

The Moscatos stated that the statement just aggravated the situation.

Arthur said, "No one should make a child feel that way, and you're supposed to protect my child."

When the issue was brought up at a school board meeting on Wednesday night, a school board member stated that the matter could not be discussed during a public session. However, the board promised to look into it.

The Moscatos want an apology from the teacher.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: MHTV PCNYSTATE