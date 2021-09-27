Parade Float Display In Indiana Sparks Outrage

A small town parade in Indiana has sparked outrage for displaying a 9/11 memorial float showing the twin towers billowing smoke.

Part of the 40th Popcorn Festival in Porter County, the float showed the smoking towers, with holes in them that seemed to represent where the planes struck the two World Trade Center buildings 20 years ago.

Video of the parade showed people reacting with disbelief as the float made its way down the street.

In a Facebook post, the Valparaiso Republicans stated: “We worked so hard to show our love, respect, our sorrow and respect to all the 9/11 victims, the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and our first responders.”

However, the group sparked mixed reactions with the display, prompting them to limit comments. Most of the comments left on the page defended the float.

2,977 people died in the attacks, including those who died in the Pentagon attack and the passengers on the plane that went down in Pennsylvania.

Porter County GOP Chairman, Michael Simpson, apologized for the float in a statement that read in part: “We wished no disrespect and regret that our tribute to the lives lost and those who continue to serve was to some perceived in bad taste.”

