September 27, 2021

Parade Float Display In Indiana Sparks Outrage

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

A small town parade in Indiana has sparked outrage for displaying a 9/11 memorial float showing the twin towers billowing smoke.

Part of the 40th Popcorn Festival in Porter County, the float showed the smoking towers, with holes in them that seemed to represent where the planes struck the two World Trade Center buildings 20 years ago.

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Video of the parade showed people reacting with disbelief as the float made its way down the street.

In a Facebook post, the Valparaiso Republicans stated: “We worked so hard to show our love, respect, our sorrow and respect to all the 9/11 victims, the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and our first responders.”

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

However, the group sparked mixed reactions with the display, prompting them to limit comments. Most of the comments left on the page defended the float.

2,977 people died in the attacks, including those who died in the Pentagon attack and the passengers on the plane that went down in Pennsylvania.

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Photo Credit: nwitimestv

Porter County GOP Chairman, Michael Simpson, apologized for the float in a statement that read in part: “We wished no disrespect and regret that our tribute to the lives lost and those who continue to serve was to some perceived in bad taste.” 

Sources: NJ.com

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

float
Society

Parade Float Display In Indiana Sparks Outrage

mother
Society

Mom Reads Anal Sex Passage From School Library Book, Keeps Going After They Cut Her Mic

parking
Society

Woman Fined More Than $100K For Parking 'Incorrectly' In Her Own Driveway

foodtruck
Society

Food Truck Refuses To Serve Police Officers In Uniform, Community Responds Accordingly

coach
Society

Mother Checks-In For Flight, Claims Airline Asked 'Offensive' Question About Her Son

hat
Society

Teacher Allegedly 'Evacuates' Classroom Because Of One Student's Hat

invitation
Society

Couple's 'Vulgar' Wedding Invitations Turn Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

note
Society

Black Father Receives Note After Couple Saw Him Interact With His Son At Cracker Barrel