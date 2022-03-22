Panicked Woman Pulls Up To Burger King Drive-Thru, Her Order Sends Worker Running

Photo Credit: Rebecca Boening via Love What Matters/Facebook, Mangan2002/Wikimedia Commons

A diabetic woman took to Facebook to share the story of what a Burger King employee did for her when she had low blood sugar and needed food.

Rebecca Boening said she was driving when she felt her blood sugar level drop, so she decided to take the next exit and go to a Burger King.

"As I stumbled through placing my order I mentioned to the voice on the speaker that I was diabetic and in need of food," she wrote in the post. "Low blood sugar makes it difficult to think or act. I pulled up to the first window in order to pay for my food."

She continued: "I was shocked to see Burger King employee Tina Hardy running toward the front of my car. She squeezed between the front of my car and the building just to bring me a small serving of ice cream. Tina later explained that her husband was also diabetic and she could tell that I needed help. After paying I pulled up to Tina’s window where she gave me my food. She instructed me to park across the driveway so that she could keep an eye on me until I felt better."

Boening said she then waited in her car after she ate until there was a lull in business, and proceeded to drive up to Hardy's window. She took a picture of her and told her supervisor what an amazing thing she did.

"If you appreciate what this special woman did please share this story. Hopefully Tina Hardy will receive the recognition that she truly deserves from the public and from the big bosses at Burger King," she wrote.

Many readers applauded Hardy's quick thinking and willingness to help someone in a difficult situation.

"As the daughter of a diabetic mom, I love that Tina immediately brought ice cream for Rebecca," one Love What Matters reader commented on the site's Facebook page. "I live with my mom now to keep an eye on her and low blood sugar can be scary and dangerous. Tina, thank you so much for taking care of Rebecca."

"What an uplifting story!" wrote a commenter on American Patriot Nation's Facebook page. "I hope burger king has an employee recognition program this employee deserves kudos, for looking out for customers and helping in an emergency situation. hope the customer is okay."

"Tina you are a wise and thoughtful woman," another added. "God has blessed you with a special kind heart there are needs for more people like you. Thank you. At the right place at the right time."

