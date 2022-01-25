Outraged Mom Sues School After Seeing What Officials Cut Off Her Daughter's Body

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A Massachusetts mother said that school employees shaved her daughter's head without her permission.

"I am very upset," said mother Denise Robinson. "And I'm not going to stop being upset because I feel like my child was assaulted and violated."

Robinson is looking to sue after she said her daughter's head was shaved without her permission.

The mother dropped off her 7-year-old daughter, Tru, at Little Heroes Group Home, where she said the staff shaved the child's head, citing cleanliness as the reason for doing so. According to NECN, Tru attends the group home because she suffers from severe emotional issues.

Robinson said that her daughter was dropped off with a full head of hair, which was "down her back," and returned home with a shaved head.

The mother said that nobody from the group home called her to ask her permission to cut Tru's hair.

"I was told a clinician gave permission to Tru to have this haircut done," she said.

Following the incident, the school issued a statement.

"The program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children," the statement reads. "Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene."

Robinson disputed the school's statement, however.

"There was no hygenical reason to shave my child’s head," she told NECN. "There was no head lice. There was no bed bugs. Her hair was in two pony tails on the side on Saturday and it was braided in the pony tails and there was nothing wrong."

A staff member at the school reportedly told Tru that after they cut off her curly hair, it would grow back straight.

"I'm not afraid to say it," said Robinson's lawyer, Richard Kendall, according to Mirror. "I'll talk about the elephant in the room. I believe it's a biracial matter."

Kendall added, "She's a very emotionally damaged young lady with behavioral issues, and to put this on top of the whole entire thing is really rough."

Robinson said, "When you have a mixed race child and you shave her head bald, that's a statement right there. When you tell her that her hair is going to grow back straight when it's not straight and it's not going to be straight, that's a problem too."

The incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Families.

Little Heroes Group Home also said that they are reviewing the incident.

