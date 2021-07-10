Outrage After School Removes Teen With Disability From Yearbook Photo

A family is demanding answers after pictures of their teen with Down’s syndrome were removed from the school’s yearbook.

Morgyn Arnold, a member of the school’s cheerleading team, found that her picture had not been included in the team’s official picture, and her name had been omitted from the list of team members.

Following the release of the yearbook, Morgyn's sister Jordyn Poll took to Facebook, where she posted side-by-side images of the photo Morgyn had posed for and the identical without her in it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She captioned the post: “It’s the SAME cheer team – SAME girls, SAME photo shoot, SAME poses, but one included all team members and one did not. Unfortunately, the first one was posted on the school’s social accounts and in the school yearbook. Additionally, Morgyn's name wasn’t even mentioned as a part of the team. She wasn’t included. She spent hours learning dances, showing up to games, and cheering on her school and friends but was left out… A choice was made on which photo to submit, a choice made MULTIPLE times and a choice that excluded Morgyn EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jordyn explained that the omission had nothing to do with the other team members, who she says have always been "kind and inclusive," and were equally hurt by how Morgyn was treated.

In the photo she posed for, Morgyn was wearing a different outfit from her teammates, and was the only one not holding pom poms. Jordyn is hoping that her post raises awareness and sparks change.

Jordyn stated that the school’s response was "as ignorant as the photo," and stated that an administrator "blatantly said they didn’t know what we were expecting of them."

According to Salt Lake Tribune, the school later issued an apology, stating: "We are deeply saddened by the mistake that was made that omitted a student photo out of the yearbook. Apologies have been made to the family, and we sincerely apologize to all others impacted by this error. We are continuing to look at what has occurred, and to improve our practice."

Jordyn demanded that people "be better," a sentiment that was echoed by others on social media, with one writing: "I would like to see a photo of all the administrators with RESIGNED next to each name. Shameful behavior. Repugnant."

A second person commented: "There should have never been a picture taken without her."

A third wrote: "They should reprint the whole damn yearbook."