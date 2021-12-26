Others Watch In Horror As Boy Is Caught In Bad Situation With Sister At Bus Stop

Photo Credit: Kimberly Robinson via Huffington Post

A South Carolina boy is credited with saving his little sister's life in a hit-and-run car crash.

La'Darious Wylie, 11, was killed heroically saving his 7-year-old sister, Sha'Vonta Wylie, from being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The siblings were standing at a school bus stop in the rural town of Chester, South Carolina, when a car veered off the road and headed directly toward them.

La'Darious' cousin, Kimberly Robinson, told HuffPost that witnesses said they watched the car head toward the children and saw La'Darious courageously make the split-second decision that saved his sister's life.

"His little sister was standing at the bus stop when the car come," Robinson said. "He pushed her out of the way, but he was unable to move in time. The impact of the car threw him but, my God, I can't talk about that."

La'Darious' family members rushed to his side immediately after the accident, but the driver had already sped away.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and La'Darious was rushed to a children's hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was admitted into intensive care.

"He survived, but he was brain-dead," Robinson said. "His mom stayed by his side and they kept him on life support until the following day, when she finally decided to let him go."

La'Darious' mother decided to donate her son's organs.

"I asked her what made her do that," Robinson said. "She said, 'Kim, I thought about it and I thought about it, and if my son can save one child's life, like he saved his sister, then he died for a purpose.'"

Police later identified the driver as 57-year-old Michelle Johnson, reports the Charlotte Observer. Johnson did not stop or call authorities after hitting La'Darious with her vehicle. She has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

Johnson was released from jail after posting $25,000 bail. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Robinson said her family does not wish any ill will on Johnson.

"We don't hate that woman," she said. "Michelle Johnson's daughter -- about 10-12 years ago -- was hit by a car. She was eight months pregnant and her daughter and the baby died. We actually feel sorry for her, because she took away somebody else's child just like somebody took away hers. We just wish she would have stopped. It would have made a difference."

La'Darious was the third oldest of three brothers and five sisters. Robinson said he was close with his family.

"It ain't hit the younger kids yet that he ain't here," she said. "But once the funeral is over and their life goes back to normal, it's going to hit everyone."

