Opposing Views Exclusive: Justice At Last? Saadah Masoud Charged With Hate Crime Over Anti-Semitic Assault

@StopAntisemites on Twitter slammed the NYPD and NYPD Hate Crimes for their lack of response regarding an April 20th attack that was caught on camera.

The tweet read: “On April 20th Saadah Masoud brutally assaulted Adam Greenman in NYC. Masoud, a vile antisemite with a violent past, has still not been arrested despite video footage of the attack. Why has he still not been arrested @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDCommAffairs @NYPDHateCrimes @NYCMayor?”

The victim, Adam Greenman, had been counter-protesting the pro-Palestine protest by the group Within Our Life (WOL) outside the Israeli Consulate on 800 Second Avenue. With an Israeli flag draped over his back and on crutches, Greenman happened to walk in front of Saadah Masoud and another WOL protestor, who was wearing a mask, on 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Footage from another protestor’s phone showed Masoud and his masked companion stalking after Greenman before panning to the other protestors. However, surveillance footage of the incident showed Masoud approach Greenman and throw him to the ground. He then proceeded to strike Greenman in the head and face for about 20 seconds before ripping the flag from Greenman and walking away with it.

An elderly woman was also injured in the attack.

Video from other protestors showed Masoud carrying the stolen Israeli flag to the front of the protest, stomping on it, and then burning it.

Greenman was rushed to hospital, and doctors determined that he’d suffered a concussion in addition to his other injuries.

Despite calls for Masoud’s arrest for the assault and footage of the assault being shared by the media, he wasn’t arrested until June 10, 2022. His bail hearing was held on June 14, and he was released on $75,000 bail. However, the judge ordered that Masoud remain under house arrest until his next hearing, which Masoud hinted was set for February 2023.

In the course of the investigation into the assault on Greenman, the investigator uncovered threatening direct messages that Masoud had sent to Jewish Lives Matter, reading:

“I wish I can show you the things I do to Zionist

But I can’t post them

Come to the next protest we would love to have you there

Just come and find out

I would love to make you an example

Just keep watching my stories I’m going to keep violating you dirty zionist.

I feel bad for you zionist people when judgement day comes and we slaughter all of them like sheep.”

The investigation also uncovered Masoud’s two previous anti-Semitic attacks carried out in June and July 2021. He attacked a Jewish community leader in his Brooklyn home, threatened and struck him. A few weeks later, he attacked a person holding an Israeli flag in Brooklyn, cut his face and stole the flag.

After Masoud was charged with hate crime for the attack on Greenman, Gerard Filitti, Greenman’s lawyer, stated: “The DOJ’s decision to prosecute this case is a promising sign that the federal government is willing to assure consequences for hate crimes targeting the Jewish people. We are painfully aware of the failure by many local authorities to address Jew-hatred.”

Filitti is a lawyer with Lawfare Project, a Jewish advocacy group.

Masoud’s attorney, Donald Doubulay, declined to comment on the case.